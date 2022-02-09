Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WOOF, USFD, CTXR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF), where a total of 26,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 147.6% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 20,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) saw options trading volume of 23,678 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 125% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 12,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CTXR) options are showing a volume of 15,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122% of CTXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,200 underlying shares of CTXR. Below is a chart showing CTXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WOOF options, USFD options, or CTXR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

