Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, MRKR, FTDR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 20,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 2,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Marker Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRKR) saw options trading volume of 954 contracts, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares or approximately 41% of MRKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of MRKR. Below is a chart showing MRKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR) options are showing a volume of 1,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 145,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, MRKR options, or FTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.