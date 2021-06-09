Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, MDB, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 49,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 4,955 contracts, representing approximately 495,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 859,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 125,163 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 7,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,200 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, MDB options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

