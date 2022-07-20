Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, IDCC, IBP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 45,558 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 5,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 2,216 contracts, representing approximately 221,600 underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) saw options trading volume of 1,558 contracts, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

