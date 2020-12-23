Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, FLIR, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 97,121 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) options are showing a volume of 14,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 96,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 6,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

