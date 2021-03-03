Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, DRI, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 70,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 7,520 contracts, representing approximately 752,000 underlying shares or approximately 61% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 6,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 615,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, DRI options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.