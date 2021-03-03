Markets
WMT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, DRI, BIIB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 70,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 7,520 contracts, representing approximately 752,000 underlying shares or approximately 61% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 6,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 615,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, DRI options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT DRI BIIB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest