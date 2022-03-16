Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, DG, HQY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 59,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 12,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) saw options trading volume of 3,566 contracts, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares or approximately 55% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, DG options, or HQY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

