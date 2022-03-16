Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, DG, HQY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 59,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 12,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) saw options trading volume of 3,566 contracts, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares or approximately 55% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, DG options, or HQY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.