Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, CTAS, FIVE

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 60,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 6,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) options are showing a volume of 2,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 3,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,700 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, CTAS options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

WMT CTAS FIVE

Stocks Options

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

