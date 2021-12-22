Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, CTAS, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 60,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 6,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) options are showing a volume of 2,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 3,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,700 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, CTAS options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.