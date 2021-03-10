Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, BZH, FB

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 138,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 7,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) saw options trading volume of 6,170 contracts, representing approximately 617,000 underlying shares or approximately 119% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,200 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 199,738 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 107.2% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 17,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

