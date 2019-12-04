Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WLL, QCOM, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whiting Petroleum Corp (Symbol: WLL), where a total volume of 36,174 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of WLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 8,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,700 underlying shares of WLL. Below is a chart showing WLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 53,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 16,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

