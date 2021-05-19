Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, TEAM, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 5,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 506,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 10,843 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 15,816 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, TEAM options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.