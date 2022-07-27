Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, SEDG, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 5,876 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 587,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 4,896 contracts, representing approximately 489,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 373,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,800 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
