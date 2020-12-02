Markets
WHR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, FIT, VZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 2,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 628,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 04, 2020, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Fitbit Inc (Symbol: FIT) saw options trading volume of 16,783 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of FIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,000 underlying shares of FIT. Below is a chart showing FIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 58,517 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 14,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, FIT options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHR FIT VZ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular