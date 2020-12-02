Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, FIT, VZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 2,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 628,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 04, 2020, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Fitbit Inc (Symbol: FIT) saw options trading volume of 16,783 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of FIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,000 underlying shares of FIT. Below is a chart showing FIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 58,517 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 14,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, FIT options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

