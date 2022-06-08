Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WFC, WEN, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 134,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 22,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) options are showing a volume of 24,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 145,705 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 20,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, WEN options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

