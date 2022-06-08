Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WFC, WEN, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 134,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 22,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) options are showing a volume of 24,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 145,705 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 20,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WFC options, WEN options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.