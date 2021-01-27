Markets
WFC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WFC, FISV, URI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 195,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 39,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 21,352 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,500 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, FISV options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC FISV URI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular