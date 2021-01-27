Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WFC, FISV, URI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 195,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 39,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 21,352 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,500 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

