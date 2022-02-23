Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, STWD, VIRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 38,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 18,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 14,653 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 11,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viracta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VIRX) saw options trading volume of 3,142 contracts, representing approximately 314,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of VIRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,700 underlying shares of VIRX. Below is a chart showing VIRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
