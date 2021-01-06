Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, CHNG, USCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 41,073 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 9,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 999,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Change Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CHNG) options are showing a volume of 18,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of CHNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,600 underlying shares of CHNG. Below is a chart showing CHNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Concrete Inc (Symbol: USCR) options are showing a volume of 1,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of USCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of USCR. Below is a chart showing USCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

