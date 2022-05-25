Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDAY, CVX, LIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 14,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 48,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 3,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 1,871 contracts, representing approximately 187,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

