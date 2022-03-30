Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WBA, LTHM, VIRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total volume of 31,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,600 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) saw options trading volume of 11,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of LTHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 7,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,200 underlying shares of LTHM. Below is a chart showing LTHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) saw options trading volume of 5,338 contracts, representing approximately 533,800 underlying shares or approximately 50% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBA options, LTHM options, or VIRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

