Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WBA, LTHM, VIRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total volume of 31,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,600 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) saw options trading volume of 11,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of LTHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 7,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,200 underlying shares of LTHM. Below is a chart showing LTHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) saw options trading volume of 5,338 contracts, representing approximately 533,800 underlying shares or approximately 50% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBA options, LTHM options, or VIRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.