Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WBA, CREE, ITCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 31,440 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,900 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) options are showing a volume of 7,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) saw options trading volume of 3,412 contracts, representing approximately 341,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

