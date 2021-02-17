Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VZ, ENPH, CCL

Markets
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total of 201,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.8% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 19,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 23,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 254,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 17,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

