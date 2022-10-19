Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VSTO, MGNI, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total of 2,282 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 228,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 536,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 5,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,000 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 27,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

