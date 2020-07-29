Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VSTO, MA, LAUR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total volume of 7,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 722,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 24,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Laureate Education Inc (Symbol: LAUR) options are showing a volume of 6,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 680,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of LAUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of LAUR. Below is a chart showing LAUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

