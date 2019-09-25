Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VMC, PG, WHR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), where a total of 9,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 953,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.1% of VMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 933,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of VMC. Below is a chart showing VMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 65,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 25,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 333,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

