Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, PFSI, WOLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 21,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 2,122 contracts, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 6,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 681,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,100 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

