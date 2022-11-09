Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, LSTR, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 18,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) saw options trading volume of 1,604 contracts, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 46,344 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 13,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, LSTR options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.