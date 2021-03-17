Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VIAC, SEDG, LE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total volume of 114,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 14,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 6,261 contracts, representing approximately 626,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lands' End Inc (Symbol: LE) saw options trading volume of 844 contracts, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of LE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,600 underlying shares of LE. Below is a chart showing LE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

