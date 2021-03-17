Markets
VIAC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VIAC, SEDG, LE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total volume of 114,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 14,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 6,261 contracts, representing approximately 626,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Lands' End Inc (Symbol: LE) saw options trading volume of 844 contracts, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of LE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,600 underlying shares of LE. Below is a chart showing LE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VIAC options, SEDG options, or LE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIAC SEDG LE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular