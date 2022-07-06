Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VERU, TDOC, AXSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU), where a total volume of 46,291 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.1% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,300 underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 35,105 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 8,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 15,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
