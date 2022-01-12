Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VAC, LC, RADI

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), where a total volume of 3,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 339,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 23,232 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,000 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) saw options trading volume of 5,255 contracts, representing approximately 525,500 underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

