Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: V, TRUE, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 40,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TrueCar Inc (Symbol: TRUE) saw options trading volume of 3,310 contracts, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of TRUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of TRUE. Below is a chart showing TRUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

