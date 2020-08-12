Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: V, PXD, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 41,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 6,942 contracts, representing approximately 694,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,200 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 794 contracts, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares or approximately 45% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

