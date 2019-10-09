Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URI, RAMP, ZBRA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 7,911 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 791,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 3,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 341,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 659,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) saw options trading volume of 1,622 contracts, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,600 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, RAMP options, or ZBRA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.