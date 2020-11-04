Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URBN, INO, YETI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total volume of 7,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 777,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,000 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO) saw options trading volume of 29,764 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of INO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,000 underlying shares of INO. Below is a chart showing INO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 4,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 402,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 840,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

