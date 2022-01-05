Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, SAIA, NVAX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 15,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 1,617 contracts, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 44,422 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

