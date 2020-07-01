Markets
UPS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, AMGN, PFE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 47,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 22,756 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 1,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 252,710 contracts, representing approximately 25.3 million underlying shares or approximately 77% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 21,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, AMGN options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS AMGN PFE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular