Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, AMGN, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 47,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 22,756 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 1,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 252,710 contracts, representing approximately 25.3 million underlying shares or approximately 77% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 21,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, AMGN options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

