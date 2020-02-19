Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, HQY, BLUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 22,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) options are showing a volume of 3,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And bluebird bio Inc (Symbol: BLUE) options are showing a volume of 4,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 402,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of BLUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of BLUE. Below is a chart showing BLUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, HQY options, or BLUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

