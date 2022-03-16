Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UNFI, DMTK, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 4,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 416,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 606,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
DermTech Inc (Symbol: DMTK) saw options trading volume of 4,057 contracts, representing approximately 405,700 underlying shares or approximately 66% of DMTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,800 underlying shares of DMTK. Below is a chart showing DMTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 11,895 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNFI options, DMTK options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.