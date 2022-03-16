Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UNFI, DMTK, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 4,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 416,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 606,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

DermTech Inc (Symbol: DMTK) saw options trading volume of 4,057 contracts, representing approximately 405,700 underlying shares or approximately 66% of DMTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,800 underlying shares of DMTK. Below is a chart showing DMTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 11,895 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

