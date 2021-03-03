Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, JPM, GE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 2,843 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 284,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 573,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 55,106 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 4,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 286,776 contracts, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 27,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

