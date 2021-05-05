Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, FCX, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 5,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 564,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 191,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,000 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 169,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 14,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

