Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, FOE, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 22,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ferro Corp (Symbol: FOE) options are showing a volume of 10,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.1% of FOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 838,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of FOE. Below is a chart showing FOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 20,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

