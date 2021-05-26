Markets
UAA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAA, PINS, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA), where a total volume of 27,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 5,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,900 underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 76,847 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 6,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,700 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 15,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAA options, PINS options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAA PINS MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular