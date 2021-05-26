Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAA, PINS, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA), where a total volume of 27,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 5,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,900 underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 76,847 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 6,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,700 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 15,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

