Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAA, ENPH, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA), where a total volume of 21,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,600 underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 10,544 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 3,828 contracts, representing approximately 382,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

