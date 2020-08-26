Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWTR, WMT, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 155,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 19,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 86,712 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 146,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 27,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

