Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWTR, NVDA, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 146,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 28,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 95,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 4,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 37,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, NVDA options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

