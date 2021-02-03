Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWTR, APPS, MSGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 88,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 12,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 12,046 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) options are showing a volume of 921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 92,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

