Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTWO, DVN, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 37,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 18,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 141,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 56,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 6,674 contracts, representing approximately 667,400 underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

