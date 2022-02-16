Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTWO, DVN, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 37,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 18,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 141,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 56,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 6,674 contracts, representing approximately 667,400 underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, DVN options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.