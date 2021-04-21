Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, HAIN, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 6,443 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 644,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 671,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN) saw options trading volume of 5,449 contracts, representing approximately 544,900 underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of HAIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,300 underlying shares of HAIN. Below is a chart showing HAIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 11,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

