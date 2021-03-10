Markets
TTD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, ETM, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 7,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 796,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring April 01, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Entercom Communications Corp (Symbol: ETM) options are showing a volume of 14,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of ETM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,400 underlying shares of ETM. Below is a chart showing ETM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 12,575 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, ETM options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTD ETM FDX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest