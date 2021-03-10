Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, ETM, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 7,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 796,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring April 01, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Entercom Communications Corp (Symbol: ETM) options are showing a volume of 14,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of ETM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,400 underlying shares of ETM. Below is a chart showing ETM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 12,575 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, ETM options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

