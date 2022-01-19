Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, USB, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total volume of 7,946 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 794,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 25,384 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,300 underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 134,489 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 18,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSN options, USB options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.