Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, USB, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total volume of 7,946 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 794,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 25,384 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,300 underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 134,489 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 18,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

