Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, SIVB, FANG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 806,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 309.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 43,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) saw options trading volume of 4,635 contracts, representing approximately 463,500 underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 22,158 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

