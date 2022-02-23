Markets
TSLA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, SIVB, FANG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 806,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 309.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 43,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) saw options trading volume of 4,635 contracts, representing approximately 463,500 underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 22,158 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, SIVB options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA SIVB FANG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular